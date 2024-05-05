China beats Indonesia to claim its 16th Uber Cup title

Chen Yufei of China reacts in the singles match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia during the final of BWF Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

CHENGDU, China, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China claimed its 16th Uber Cup title after beating Indonesia 3-0 here on Sunday.

Having lost the final to South Korea two years ago though, China was tipped as an odds-on favorite when the championship took place on Chinese soil for the first time since 2016.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheaded the singles action as she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16.

"I am ready to take on anybody. I am confident and in pretty good form," said Chen, who hadn't dropped a single set en route to the crowning moment.

World No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan put China 2-0 up with a 21-11, 21-8 win over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto in the doubles clash.

In the following second singles, Indonesian teenager Ester Nurumi Tri took the first set 21-10, but He Bingjiao recovered to seal the triumph 21-15, 21-17.

"It will probably be our last team event. It might be a sad moment for our fans, but since it is our last dance, please wish us a better life in the future," said Chen, who played four Uber Cup with Jia.

It was also a historic day for young Indonesians as they helped the team reach the final for the first time since 2008.

"We reached the final after 16 years. It wasn't easy but we have proven our strength," Tunjung said. "This tournament is set to make us better prepared for the Olympic Games."

Japan and South Korea shared the bronze medal.

The biennial badminton championships took place in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, with the men's Thomas Cup final scheduled for Sunday evening.

