Host nation China stays perfect in Thomas & Uber Cup

Shi Yuqi of China greets spectators after the singles match against Brian Yang of Canada during the group A match between China and Canada at BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

CHENGDU, China, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's men's and women's teams maintained their perfect record, crushing their opponents 5-0 respectively and without dropping a single game until the end of the second matchday at the Thomas and Uber Cup on Sunday.

In the Uber Cup action, He Bingjiao spearheaded the host nation and beat Michelle Li 21-19, 21-19, while world champion pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan also contributed a landslide 21-8, 21-6 win to lead China to sweep Canada within three hours.

"We played against strong opponents for two days in a row, so it was an honor for me to play first singles," said He.

"I always lose points when I'm leading, so I still need to improve," the world No. 6 added.

In other Uber Cup matches, Tai Tzu-ying led Chinese Taipei to beat Malaysia 4-1, while India also took a 4-1 win over Singapore.

Later on Sunday, World No. 1 An Se-young dominated in straight games against Zhang Beiwen as defending champions South Korea defeated the United States 5-0.

In the men's Thomas Cup, China, led by world No. 2 Shi Yuqi, whitewashed Canada 5-0, and will meet South Korea next Tuesday.

"South Korea have always been strong, and their team cohesion and resilience can not be underestimated, so we will take this game very seriously," said Shi, China's new captain.

Also on Sunday, Viktor Axelsen suffered a scare before beating Lee Cheuk-yiu 21-14, 18-21, 21-19 as Denmark swept Hong Kong, China 5-0.

The championships, held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, marked the 33rd edition of the Thomas Cup and the 30th edition of the Uber Cup, with each tournament featuring 16 teams in four groups and taking place from April 27 to May 5.

