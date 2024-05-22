Chinese shuttlers advance on Day 1 of Malaysia Masters

Xinhua) 09:44, May 22, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers advanced on the first day of the 2024 Malaysia Masters on Tuesday, taking victories in several categories at the Axiata Arena.

Women's doubles duo Keng Shuliang and Zhang Chi outplayed Hung Yi-Ting and Lee Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-15, while Li Yijing and Luo Xumin also stormed into the last 16 by beating Chinese Taipei pair Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu-Hsing 21-10, 21-18.

On the men's side, third-seeded He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu outclassed Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 23-21 to reach the second round.

However, China also suffered a rare setback with men's pair Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan losing to Malaysia's Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King 21-16, 21-12.

The Malaysia Open runs from May 21 to 26.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)