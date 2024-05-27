China's shuttler Wang claims Malaysia Masters women's singles title

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Venkata Sindhu Pusarla of India at Malaysia Masters 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May. 26, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zhiyi clinched the women's singles gold at the 2024 badminton Malaysia Masters here on Sunday at the Axiata Arena.

Wang capped off her tournament with tough final against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu, losing the first set but making a remarkable rebound for a final scores of 16-21, 21-5, 21-16.

Also on Sunday, world No. 1 and top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark outclassed home favorite Lee Zii Jia to claim the men's singles title.

Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark outplayed South Korea's Jin Yong and Na Sung-seung to win the men's doubles.

Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan beat South Korea's Lee Yu-lim and Shin Seung-chan to be crowned in the women's doubles.

Home mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai took down Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to step on the top podium.

Wang Zhiyi of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Venkata Sindhu Pusarla of India at Malaysia Masters 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May. 26, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Wang Zhiyi (R) of China and Venkata Sindhu Pusarla of India pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Venkata Sindhu Pusarla of India at Malaysia Masters 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May. 26, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

