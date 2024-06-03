Chinese shuttlers claim 4 golds at Singapore Open

Xinhua) 08:38, June 03, 2024

Zheng Siwei (R) and Huang Yaqiong pose after winning the mixed doubles title at the 2024 Singapore Open, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's badminton players showcased their strength by securing four out of five individual titles at the Singapore Open on Tuesday.

The badminton powerhouse had a chance to win every event, but Olympic champion Chen Yufei was defeated by world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea 21-19, 16-21, 21-12 in the women's singles final.

In the 90-minute men's singles encounter, world No. 2 Shi Yuqi recovered from one set down, defeating his teammate and newly-crowned Asian Games champion Li Shifeng 17-21, 21-19, 21-19.

The victory marked Shi's third singles title this season after the India Open and French Open. His recent performance positions him as a strong contender for Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

Shi Yuqi hits a return during the men's singles semifinal against Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei at the 2024 Singapore Open, June 1, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

In the mixed doubles, world No. 1 Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat Chinese Taipei's Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang 21-11, 21-19 in just 30 minutes, while Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan won the women's doubles by defeating Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chidaru Shida 21-15, 21-12.

Later on Sunday, the young Chinese pair He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu beat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-19, 21-14 to clinch the men's doubles title.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)