China's Chen, Jia win women's doubles at Singapore Badminton Open

Xinhua) 11:12, June 03, 2024

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete against Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan during the women's doubles final at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate defeating Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan after the women's doubles final at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China attend the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China compete against Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan during the women's doubles final at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (1st R)/Jia Yifan (2nd R) of China and Matsuyama Nami (2nd L)/Shida Chiharu of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate scoring while competing against Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu of Japan during the women's doubles final at the Singapore Badminton Open 2024 in Singapore, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)