Women's singles 2nd round of Indonesia Open: Wang Zhiyi vs. Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo

Xinhua) 16:53, June 06, 2024

Wang Zhiyi reacts during the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi serves during the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi reacts after winning the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wang Zhiyi(R) of China shakes hand with Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia after the women's singles second round match between Wang Zhiyi of China and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia at 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

