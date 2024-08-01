Paris 2024: badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match
Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate scoring during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Gabriela Stoeva (L)/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria react during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Qingchen (front)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate scoring during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Gabriela Stoeva of Bulgaria serves during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Gabriela Stoeva (R)/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympics | All-Chinese quarterfinal set in badminton mixed doubles
- Badminton shuttlecocks boost economy of Chinese county
- China badminton team arrives in Paris with confidence for Olympics
- Chinese badminton player, 17, dies during event in Indonesia
- Highlights of 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament
- Highlights of 2024 Indonesia Open badminton tournament
- Women's singles 2nd round of Indonesia Open: Wang Zhiyi vs. Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo
- Men's singles 2nd round of Indonesia Open: Shi Yuqi vs. Lu Guangzu
- Women's singles 1st round of Indonesia Open: Wang Zhiyi vs. Goh Jin Wei
- Chinese shuttlers claim 4 golds at Singapore Open
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.