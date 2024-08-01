Paris 2024: badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match

Xinhua) 16:46, August 01, 2024

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China celebrate scoring during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gabriela Stoeva (L)/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria react during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Chen Qingchen (front)/Jia Yifan of China compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gabriela Stoeva of Bulgaria serves during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gabriela Stoeva (R)/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria compete during the badminton women's doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

