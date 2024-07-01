Chinese badminton player, 17, dies during event in Indonesia

16:17, July 01, 2024 By Li Yingxue ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A 17-year-old Chinese badminton player collapsed on the court during a match at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday evening and passed away after being rushed to a local hospital.

Zhang Zhijie was competing in a group stage match against Japan when he suddenly fell, prompting medical attention from the tournament doctor and medical team.

In a joint statement, Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia expressed their deep sorrow and extended condolences to Zhang's family, teammates, and the entire badminton community.

"The world of badminton has lost a talented player," the statement said.

On Monday, the Chinese Badminton Association released a statement saying that after Zhang suddenly collapsed on the court, the Chinese team leader, coaches, team doctor, translator, and the tournament's medical personnel immediately organized rescue efforts and promptly sent him to the hospital.

During the transportation to the hospital and the subsequent emergency treatment, the Chinese team leader and other relevant staff members stayed by Zhang's side. The Chinese embassy and consulates in Indonesia also provided full support.

"We are deeply saddened by Zhang's unfortunate passing due to a sudden illness while competing on the international stage and we sincerely thank all sectors of society for their concern and assistance for Zhang and will do our utmost to support his family and handle all necessary arrangements," the statement said.

The announcement indicates that the local hospital has not yet determined the cause of his illness.

Born in January 2007 in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, Zhang began his journey in badminton during his final year of kindergarten. His talent was quickly recognized, and by third grade, he was recruited into the Zhejiang provincial team.

He won the boys' singles championship and the boys' team championship in the Group B category at the 2023 National Youth Badminton Championships. In 2023, he earned a spot on the national youth team.

