Highlights of BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024

Xinhua) 16:38, August 30, 2024

Lu Guangzu of China competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Naraoka Kodai of Japan at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Shi Yuqi of China competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hongkong at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Shi Yuqi of China reacts during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Lee Cheuk Yiu of China's Hongkong at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

