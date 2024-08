BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024: men's doubles first round

Xinhua) 10:14, August 28, 2024

Chen Boyang (L)/Liu Yi of China react during the men's doubles first round match against Huang Di/Zhou Haodong of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Boyang (R)/Liu Yi of China compete during the men's doubles first round match against Huang Di/Zhou Haodong of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Huang Di (R)/Zhou Haodong of China compete during the men's doubles first round match against Chen Boyang/Liu Yi of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Boyang (2nd L)/Liu Yi (1st L) of China celebrate winning the men's doubles first round match against Huang Di/Zhou Haodong of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu (front) of China compete during the men's doubles first round match against Chiang Chien-Wei/Wu Hsuan-Yi of Chinese Taipei at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chiang Chien-Wei (rear)/Wu Hsuan-Yi of Chinese Taipei compete during the men's doubles first round match against He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu of China at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

He Jiting (L)/Ren Xiangyu of China compete during the men's doubles first round match against Chiang Chien-Wei/Wu Hsuan-Yi of Chinese Taipei at the BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships 2024 in Mokpo, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

