China's Lu Guangzu claims men's singles title at BWF Korea Open

Xinhua) 11:23, September 02, 2024

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu beat Chinese Taipei player Lee Chia Hao 2-1 to win the men's singles at the 2024 BWF Korea Open Badminton Championships, which were wrapped up in South Korea on Sunday.

Lu got off to a good start and took the first game 21-16, before Lee fought back and won the second game 22-20. Lu gained an upper hand in the deciding game with a score of 21-18 to top the podium.

South Korea's seventh seed Kim Ga-eun secured the women's singles title by walkover against China's Wang Zhiyi.

Malaysian duo Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei got the better of Chinese shuttlers Guo Xinwa/Li Qian 2-1 to win the mixed doubles title.

Indonesian pair Leo Rolly Carnando/Bagas Maulana defeated South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk/Seo Seung-jae in full games in the men's doubles final, while South Korean players Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong beat Malaysian pair Pearly Tan/Muralitharan Thinaah 21-12, 21-11 to claim the women's doubles gold.

