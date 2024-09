Highlights of Macao Open Badminton 2024

Xinhua) 15:46, September 24, 2024

Dai Wang of China hits a return during the women's singles qualification first round match between Dai Wang of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand serves during the women's singles qualification first round match between Dai Wang of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Dai Wang of China hits a return during the women's singles qualification first round match between Dai Wang of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand hits a return during the women's singles qualification first round match between Dai Wang of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Dai Wang of China serves during the women's singles qualification first round match between Dai Wang of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Tailand at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Liu Liang of China hits a return during the men's singles qualification first round match between Liu Liang of China and Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong hits a return during the men's singles qualification first round match between Liu Liang of China and Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Liu Liang of China competes during the men's singles qualification first round match between Liu Liang of China and Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong hits a return during the men's singles qualification first round match between Liu Liang of China and Chan Yin Chak of China's Hongkong at Macao Open Badminton 2024 in Macao, south China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)