Men's doubles final match at China Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 08:56, September 23, 2024

Winners Goh Sze Fei (2nd R)/Nur Izzuddin (1st R) of Malaysia and runners-up He Jiting (1st L)/Ren Xiangyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's doubles event at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (R) of Malaysia compete during the men's doubles final match against He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu of China at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

He Jiting (R)/Ren Xiangyu (C) of China compete during the men's doubles final match against Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Winners Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (R) of Malaysia pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's doubles event at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

He Jiting (R)/Ren Xiangyu of China compete during the men's doubles final match against Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia at the China Open 2024 badminton tournament in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

