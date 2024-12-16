China bags three titles at BWF World Tour Finals

Xinhua) 08:46, December 16, 2024

Zheng Siwei (L) and Huang Yaqiong celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi claimed men's and women's singles titles, respectively, while their compatriots Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong clinched the mixed doubles title at the 2024 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals here on Sunday.

Taking the initiative against Denmark's Anders Antonsen from the start, home favorite Shi maintained his superiority most of the time and wrapped up the match 21-18, 21-14 to reclaim the title after six years.

Winner Shi Yuqi (R) of China and runner-up Anders Antonsen of Denmark pose after the men's singles final at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

In the all-Chinese women's singles final, top seed Wang Zhiyi fashioned a 19-21, 21-19, 21-11 win over second seed Han Yue to clinch her first-ever BWF World Tour Finals title.

In the mixed doubles final, 2024 Olympic champions Zheng and Huang fought until the deciding set to see off Malaysian duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-18, 14-21, 21-17 to successfully defend the title.

Wang Zhiyi hits a return during the women's singles final at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

"At our first international competition as a pair, we got the title, and today we also took the win. I'm proud of our achievement," said Zheng Siwei, who is set to retire from international competition after this match.

Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen beat Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 17-21, 21-11 to claim the men's doubles gold, while South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee defeated Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight games in the women's doubles final.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)