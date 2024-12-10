BWF World Tour welcome banquet held in E China's Hangzhou
An Seyoung (L) of South Korea and BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen take photos at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Dec. 9 shows the opening ceremony of BWF World Tour finals during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Chen Long of China makes a speech at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Liang Weikeng (2nd R) /Wang Chang (2nd L) of China take group photos at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Shi Yuqi of China and BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen take photos at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Liu Shengshu (2nd L) /Tan Ning (2nd R) of China take group photos at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Lee Yong Dae of South Korea makes a speech at the annual awards ceremony during the BWF World Tour welcome banquet in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
