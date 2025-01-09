Chinese shuttlers put up strong performance on Day 2 of Malaysia Open

Xinhua) 11:06, January 09, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers put up a powerful performance on Day 2 of the Malaysia Open 2025 here on Wednesday, advancing in all five categories of the tournament held at the Axiata Arena.

Men's singles shuttler Li Shifeng outplayed Priyanshu Rajawat of India 21-11, 21-16 to make the round of 16.

In the women's singles, Wang Zhiyi beat Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 21-13, while Wang's teammate Han Yue knocked out Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei and Gao Fangjie overcame Kristy Gilmour of Britain.

Men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beat out Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang of South Korea 21-18, 21-18 to reach last 16.

In the women's doubles, Li Yijing and Luo Xumin easily outplayed Fan Ka Yan and Yau Mau Ying of Hong Kong, China 21-14, 21-14.

Mixed doubles pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin beat Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat of Thailand 18-21, 21-8, 23-21, while Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui overcame Chen Cheng-kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui of Chinese Taipei.

However, men's singles player Weng Hongyang and men's doubles pair Ren Xiangyu/Xie Haonan were knocked out.

The Malaysia Open runs through Sunday.

