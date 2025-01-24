Chinese shuttlers advance to quarters at Indonesia Masters

Xinhua, January 24, 2025

Guo Xinwa (L) and Chen Fanghui compete in the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui of Chinese Taipei at the 2025 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

JAKARTA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers advanced to the quarterfinals in four categories at the 2025 Indonesia Masters held at the Istora Senayan Sports Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday.

China's world No. 10 mixed doubles pair Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui secured their spot in the last eight with a convincing 21-10, 21-18 victory over Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-hui of Chinese Taipei in just 29 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Guo and Chen will face compatriots Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi, who advanced after a hard-fought 21-18, 18-21, 21-7 win over fellow Chinese duo Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying.

In the men's doubles, Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan progressed with a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Malaysia's Tan Wee Kiong and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub.

Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian (R) compete in the women's doubles round of 16 match against Li Yijing and Luo Xumin of China. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Meanwhile, in the women's doubles, Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian showcased their dominance, overpowering teammates Li Yijing and Luo Xumin 21-11, 21-19.

In the men's singles, China's world No. 1 Shi Yuqi cruised with a straightforward 21-11, 21-14 victory over South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-jin. Shi will next face compatriot Weng Hongyang, who defeated Chi Yu-jen of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-11.

Additionally, Li Shifeng triumphed over Brian Yang of Canada in straight sets and will take on Wang Tzu-wei of Chinese Taipei for a semifinals berth.

The 2025 Indonesia Masters runs until Sunday.

