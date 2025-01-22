China, AU celebrate achievements in diplomatic, economic ties

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have enjoyed remarkable achievements in their diplomatic and economic relations amid deepening collaboration in international and regional affairs, Chinese and African Union (AU) officials have said.

They made the remarks Monday at the new compound of the Mission of China to the AU in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where a gala is held to celebrate the start of Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival.

The Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29 this year, ushering in the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, told the event that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations has been elevated to an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era.

"No matter how international and regional circumstances change, China is always Africa's most reliable friend, the most reliable partner in African pursuit of development, and Africa's strongest supporter on the international stage," he said.

The Chinese government is committed to working with African friends to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, carry out the "10 partnership actions," and work together on the path toward modernization, Hu said.

Monique Nsanzabaganwa, deputy chairperson for the African Union Commission, said AU-China cooperation has achieved gratifying and fruitful results during the previous years, noting China's 35-year-long tradition of dispatching its foreign minister to Africa on their first overseas trips at the start of a year.

"In recent years, the political mutual trust between the African Union and China has continued to deepen, and the two sides have closely cooperated in international and regional affairs," Nsanzabaganwa said.

She noted that China has always firmly supported Africa's struggle against colonialism, power politics and racial discrimination, for which the African Union is deeply grateful.

According to Nsanzabaganwa, 2025 marks the first year for the implementation of the outcomes of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, and the AU is committed to strengthening the deep synergy of development strategies with China and working together to set a benchmark for international cooperation.

Monday's event, which attracted the representatives of the AU and the Chinese community in Addis Ababa, featured Chinese foods and traditional performances from both China and Africa, among others.

