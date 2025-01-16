China, Africa true friends on way to modernization

This year marks the beginning of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Recently, several African countries including Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, and the Republic of the Congo signed economic and technical cooperation agreements with China.

The efficient and pragmatic cooperation between China and Africa in various fields has been further deepened, demonstrating the joint efforts of the two sides to move towards modernization together.

A train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria, constructed by a Chinese company, stops at a station. (People's Daily/Jiang Xuan)

Under the guidance of President Xi Jinping, the FOCAC Beijing Summit was successfully held last year, after which bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China were elevated to the level of strategic relations and the overall characterization of China-Africa relations was elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Jointly advancing modernization that is just and equitable, open and win-win, that puts the people first and features diversity and inclusiveness, and that is eco-friendly and underpinned by peace and security, China and Africa have strengthened strategic alignment in development and exchanged governance experiences. This has expanded shared values, paving the way for a broader horizon and injecting more momentum into the development of bilateral relations.

There is always vast space for African brothers in China's endeavor to expand high-standard opening up; and China will never be absent from Africa's pursuit of development and revitalization.

The ten partnership actions for modernization jointly promoted by China and Africa have set a roadmap for comprehensive deepening of cooperation. China is committed to providing Africa with a broader market, more practical technologies, and more stable investments for its modernization.

China has been granting zero-tariff treatment for all tariff product categories to all least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China, which creates favorable conditions for high-quality African products to enter the Chinese market. China is also deepening vocational skills training and human resources cooperation with African countries to help the latter strengthen capacity building.

Photo shows the Abay River bridge constructed by a Chinese company in Ethiopia. (Photo provided by China Communications Construction Company)

The cumulative installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants built by Chinese companies in collaboration with Africa has exceeded 1.5 GW, and the two sides will also construct an "African Solar Belt", truly embarking on the path of green and low-carbon development.

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso recently stated that Xi's proposal of the ten partnership actions for modernization at the FOCAC Beijing Summit covers all areas of China-Africa cooperation and addresses the challenges facing Africa, which is in line with Africa's needs.

On the journey to modernization, the FOCAC has played a significant role in promoting Africa's development and improving the livelihoods of the people on the continent. Over the past 25 years since the establishment of the forum, China has helped Africa build 100,000 kilometers of roads, more than 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 1,000 bridges and nearly 100 ports. Over the past three years alone, over 1 million jobs have been created in Africa. The livelihood projects implemented in Africa, such as those related to food security, water supply, and education, have benefited the people of many African countries.

Today, the forum has become a symbol of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation, a banner of South-South cooperation, and a model for guiding international cooperation with Africa. The importance China attaches to Africa has attracted increased attention and support from the international community, further promoting Africa's development.

In the face of profound changes unseen in a century, the world increasingly needs strengthened cooperation between China and Africa. The development of China and Africa represents the rise of the Global South, embodying the strengthening of just forces.

A Chinese rice expert instructs a local farmer in Sierra Leone to prevent and control plant diseases and insect pests. (Photo/Li Youliang)

Under the guidance of Pan-Africanism, African countries have accelerated the integration process of seeking strength through unity and pursuing development and revitalization, playing an increasingly important role in international affairs and contributing transformative power to global governance.

China will always be the most trustworthy friend of its African brothers and sisters, the most reliable partner in their pursuit of development and revitalization, and the strongest supporter of Africa on the international stage.

The tradition of making Africa the first overseas destination for China's foreign minister each new year is a hallmark of Chinese diplomacy, which has been upheld consistently for 35 years. It is a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Africa, and China's consistent friendly cooperation with Africa.

Strengthening solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, and jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, aligns with historical justice and the trend of the times.

Regardless of the changing international situation, China and Africa will steadfastly advance cooperation to a higher level, deeper level, and broader scope, jointly promote modernization and build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

