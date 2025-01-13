Commentary: Enduring China-Africa bond drives shared prosperity, modernization

In a world marred by power politics and hegemony, the significance of the China-Africa partnership becomes even clearer. It stands as a beacon of equality, common development and shared prosperity.

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- For 35 consecutive years, China's foreign ministers have made Africa the destination of their first overseas visit of the year, underscoring the deep, lasting and continually evolving friendship between China and Africa.

This gesture, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi just concluding a four-nation Africa tour, speaks volumes about the profound bond between China and Africa, a relationship not defined by geography or culture, but by the enduring spirit of true friendship and common pursuit of modernization.

This strong friendship thrives on unwavering support and mutual respect for each other's core interests. Over 50 years ago, African nations championed the return of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations, showcasing this enduring bond through their steadfast adherence to the one-China principle and resolute support of China's key concerns.

Meanwhile, China has steadfastly advocated for Africa on the global stage, being the first to support the African Union's membership in the G20. This not only elevates Africa's global stature but also amplifies the Global South's voice on vital issues like climate change, global health, poverty and trade reform.

How deep the China-Africa friendship runs is most clearly reflected in the tangible outcomes of their cooperation. Since its inception in 2000, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has been instrumental in driving Africa's development and improving the well-being of its people. It stands as a hallmark of China-Africa unity, a symbol of South-South cooperation and a leading example for international partnerships with the continent.

Over the past 25 years, Chinese companies have helped African countries build or upgrade more than 10,000 km of railways, nearly 100,000 km of highways, 1,000 bridges, 100 ports and 66,000 km of power transmission and distribution lines, all of which have created arteries of connectivity across the African continent.

Beyond infrastructure, China is also working with Africa to drive the continent's green transition through investments in hydropower, wind power and solar energy, and address key challenges in agricultural technology and food security.

Over the past decade, China has set up 24 agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa and popularized more than 300 advanced agricultural technologies, which have increased local crop yields by an average of 30 to 60 percent, benefiting more than 1 million farmers in African countries.

Economic ties between the two sides continue to flourish. Chinese direct investment, totaling over 40 billion U.S. dollars by the end of 2023, has positioned China as a key foreign investor in Africa.

Since Dec. 1, 2024, China has granted all least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including 33 African countries, zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of their product categories, exemplifying China's commitment to shared growth.

These initiatives have not only boosted Africa's infrastructure, technology and industrial growth, but also enhanced local communities' access to education, healthcare and energy, supporting Africa's efforts in such critical areas as poverty reduction, climate change response and economic diversification.

The true friendship is also exemplified by their shared pursuit of modernization. The FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2024 marked a pivotal moment. At the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.

Xi also proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

To realize the vision of modernization, Xi proposed 10 partnership actions to be implemented in the next three years, which cover areas such as mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation and connectivity.

As China strengthens its cooperation with African nations, the focus remains on creating long-term and win-win outcomes that align with the development goals of both sides. This enduring commitment is poised to drive further progress and cooperation in the years ahead.

As the two sides embark on the journey of modernization together, they not only demonstrate the power of collaboration but also inspire the world to unite in the pursuit of prosperity, justice and peace for all.

