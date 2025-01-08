China, Republic of Congo to implement FOCAC outcomes for closer cooperation

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his counterpart of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso on Tuesday, pledging to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last year in efforts to enhance China-Africa cooperation.

During the talks, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it has long been a tradition for China's foreign minister to make Africa the destination of the first overseas trip each year. The longstanding tradition, which underscores China's enduring solidarity and cooperation with Africa, is the cornerstone of China's foreign policy and a firm strategic choice.

He added that regardless of changes in the international landscape, China will remain committed to deepening its relations and cooperation with Africa.

Describing the Republic of the Congo as a steadfast friend of China, Wang said that the two countries have shared an unbreakable bond for more than 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, which is characterized by consistent mutual understanding and support through challenges.

The cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to both peoples, with the friendship of the two countries continuing to lead China-Africa relations, Wang said, adding that he expects even brighter and broader prospects for bilateral ties under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

As co-chair of the FOCAC, the Republic of the Congo reflects the high-level partnership between the two nations and embodies the aspirations of the African continent, Wang said, expressing his confidence in the Republic of the Congo's active fulfillment of its responsibilities as chair, contributing to the implementation of the FOCAC Beijing Summit's outcomes and advancing China-Africa cooperation.

These efforts, Wang added, will not only strengthen the Republic of the Congo's development but also enhance its international influence.

Wang also reaffirmed China's commitment to working with African nations toward building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

For his part, Gakosso expressed his gratitude for Wang's visit, in particular to the Republic of the Congo, calling it a testament to China's commitment to their bilateral relationship.

Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, Gakosso emphasized that the two nations have forged a unique and enduring bond, making their relationship a model for international relations. He attributed this success to their shared dedication to safeguarding global peace, upholding international justice, and pursuing common development.

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso's successful visit to China in September 2024 marked a new chapter in bilateral relations, Gakosso said, adding that the country is satisfied with the progress in its relations with China and is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation for the greater welfare of their people.

Gakosso reaffirmed the Republic of the Congo's unwavering support for the one-China principle and China's efforts to achieve national reunification, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

He also voiced support for the Belt and Road Initiative and China's three global initiatives, namely the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, and expects to learn from China's governance experience.

As co-chair of the FOCAC, the Republic of the Congo is committed to working closely with China to fulfill its chairmanship responsibilities, implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit, and contribute to a brighter future for China-Africa cooperation, he said.

Gakosso also extended his condolences to the Chinese people over the earthquake in China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

