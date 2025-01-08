President of Republic of Congo meets Chinese FM to strengthen bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:37, January 08, 2025

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, with both sides pledging to advance bilateral ties and China-Africa cooperation.

Sassou conveyed his New Year greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping through Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Recalling that Xi chose Africa for his first overseas trip as Chinese president in 2013, during which he made a historic visit to the Republic of the Congo, Sassou said the visit remains vivid in his memory.

Noting that Africa is playing an increasingly important role in global affairs, Sassou expressed hope that China's emphasis on Africa will lead to greater attention on and more support for the continent on a global scale.

The Chinese president proposed 10 partnership action plans at the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing in 2024, which cover all areas of China-Africa cooperation, focus on tackling Africa's pressing challenges, and meet Africa's needs, Sassou said.

Infrastructure, power, agriculture and industrialization are critical issues the Republic of the Congo and other African countries need to solve in order to achieve development, he added.

Noting that this year marks the start of implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Sassou said the Republic of the Congo, as the FOCAC's co-chair, will spare no effort in advancing the 10 partnership action plans and strive for greater progress in China-Africa cooperation.

For his part, Wang conveyed Xi's cordial greetings and New Year wishes to Sassou.

Noting that Sassou is a renowned African politician and one of the African leaders who have visited China the most and met with Xi the most, Wang said the deep friendship between the two leaders serves as a vital political guarantee for China-Congo and China-Africa relations.

The Chinese foreign minister's tradition of starting the year with a visit to Africa is a testament to China's unwavering solidarity with African nations, Wang said.

Calling the Republic of the Congo a staunch friend and important partner of China, Wang praised the country's vibrant development under Sassou's leadership. China will remain the country's most reliable friend and partner during its development and revitalization journey, he said.

The Republic of the Congo's role as the FOCAC's co-chair reflects Africa's confidence in the country, Wang said.

As the best platform for deepening China-Africa cooperation and achieving common development, the FOCAC has been leading global cooperation with Africa, Wang said, noting that China is willing to work closely with the Republic of the Congo to comprehensively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, support Africa's development and jointly pursue modernization.

These efforts will also enhance the Republic of the Congo's development and elevate its global standing, he added.

On the same day, Wang also held talks with Congolese Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso and Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)