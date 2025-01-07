Stronger Africa to make greater contribution to world peace, development: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A stronger and more developed Africa will surely make greater contribution to world peace and development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when responding to a relevant question at a press conference.

Guo said that China and Africa share time-honored friendship. The Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully held in 2024 and China-Africa relations entered the new phase of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, this week officially started his visit to four African countries, which also marks the 35th year for the Chinese foreign ministers to make Africa their first overseas destination at the start of the year.

The fine tradition for Chinese foreign ministers to start their year-round overseas visits with a trip to Africa speaks to the growing profound friendship between China and Africa and the continuity of China's friendly cooperation with Africa, Guo said. "China always believes that Africa is never 'the lost continent,' but the land of hope and source of dynamism."

Guo pointed out that Africa betters global governance with the power of transformation. He said under the guidance of Pan-Africanism, African countries have accelerated the integration process of seeking strength through unity and pursuing development and revitalization, playing an increasingly important role in international affairs.

Africa powers global economic growth, Guo said, adding the African Development Bank predicted that Africa's average growth would rise to 3.7 percent in 2024, exceeding the projected global average. Among the 20 fastest growing economies in the world, 10 are African countries.

The spokesperson said that Africa is one of the birthplaces of the civilization of mankind, and also a land full of vigor and hope, with 70 percent of its population under the age of 30, the youngest in the world.

Amid the transformation in the world unseen in a century, the booming development of the Global South, such as China and Africa, has a profound impact on world historical progress, Guo said. "A stronger and more developed Africa will surely make greater contribution to world peace and development."

