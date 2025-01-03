Chinese FM to visit Namibia, Republic of Congo, Chad, Nigeria

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from January 5 to 11 at the invitation of these countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.

This will be the 35th consecutive year that Chinese foreign minister visits Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year, according to Mao.

