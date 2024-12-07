China never absent in process of Africa's development: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- There will always be opportunities for African countries as China pursues high-standard opening up, and China will never be absent in the process of Africa's development and prosperity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Starting from Dec. 1, China gave all the least developed countries (LDCs) with which it has diplomatic relations zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, including 33 countries in Africa.

China has created favorable conditions for high-quality products from African countries to enter the Chinese market quickly and conveniently, further promoted industrial development, stimulated employment growth, and contributed to poverty reduction in Africa, spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily news briefing.

As the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a significant measure, China demonstrates its commitment to promoting high-standard opening up, said Lin.

Lin added China is committed to developing friendly relations and cooperation with African countries, following the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and the principle of pursuing greater good and shared interests.

In addition to giving all the LDCs zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, China has also established and expanded the "green lanes" for African agricultural products entering the Chinese market, and provided convenience for African enterprises to participate in large-scale exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo and China International Supply Chain Expo, which are both platforms for African specialty products to connect with the global market, the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, China is deepening vocational skills training and human resources cooperation with African countries to help enhance their trade capacity, Lin added.

China is ready to work with African countries to fully implement the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of FOCAC, pursue the common modernization of the Global South through China-Africa modernization, and continuously enrich the connotation of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, he said.

