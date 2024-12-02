African countries applaud China's zero-tariff treatment for least developed countries

Xinhua) 14:22, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Starting Sunday, China will give all the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, becoming the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a significant measure.

As observers have noted, the move meets the development needs of countries from the global south, highlighting China's commitment to sharing development opportunities with nations worldwide through tangible actions.

It demonstrates China's willingness to further open its market and will promote China-Africa trade, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe's ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party Politburo member and ZANU PF secretary for information and publicity, told Xinhua in an interview.

Chinese consumers are showing a growing interest in African agricultural products, with Zimbabwean oranges and other agricultural products making their way into the Chinese market, said Mutsvangwa.

In the future, it is hoped that sesame and other agricultural products can also find their place in the Chinese market, he said.

Benefitting from China's zero-tariff treatment are products from Madagascar, including agricultural products, textile and clothing products, seafood products and handicraft products, said Rabenja Claudio, a Malagasy international relations expert.

On top of tariff exemptions, China is exploring comprehensive measures to assist Africa in promoting trade, not least by facilitating trade agreements, supporting cross-border e-commerce, and assisting exhibitors from African countries to participate in various exhibitions in China, said Yang Baorong, a researcher at the China-Africa Institute.

During the 7th China International Import Expo last month, China provided over 120 free booths to exhibitors from 37 least developed countries while focusing on showcasing special agricultural products from Africa.

Tanzania Future Enterprises Company Limited, which produces, processes, packages, and sells beekeeping products, is one of the 34 Tanzanian exhibitors participating in the expo.

Jackson Mponela, the company's production manager for commerce and development, said the expo paves the way for Tanzanian honey products to enter the Chinese market, an important milestone for the Tanzanian honey brand to go global.

China's policies such as tariff exemptions, support for cross-border e-commerce, and platforms like the expo provided immense growth opportunities for African businesses, he said.

This year also marked the debut of Madagascar's mutton products at the expo. Michel Anondraka, director general of agriculture and livestock at Madagascar's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said that China's huge market will boost production for local livestock farmers and speed up the African country's agricultural modernization.

Experts have said that the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines aims to promote development through trade, serving as a powerful driver for economic cooperation in the global South.

"Africa is the continent with the largest number of least developed countries, and China's zero-tariff measure aims to drive industrial cooperation upgrading through large-scale trade, enhance China-Africa cooperation, and encourage more countries from the Global South to jointly pursue modernization," Yang said.

