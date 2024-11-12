China-Africa partnership strengthens resilient community building: officials

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa all-rounded cooperation continues to gather momentum toward building a resilient China-Africa community, driven by a shared destiny, African Union (AU) and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) officials have said.

The remarks came during a seminar held recently in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, under the theme "jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in the new era" within the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) platform.

The seminar was a follow-up of the FOCAC summit held in Beijing back in September this year, and it defined concrete pathways for building an enduring China-Africa community grounded in shared purpose and mutual respect.

Speaking at the event, Claudia Shilumani, director of external relations and strategic engagement at the Africa CDC, said China and Africa are building a resilient health system that can withstand and adapt to the current complex health challenges across the continent.

"Africa CDC has partnered with China CDC to build a robust network of disease surveillance, expand laboratory capacities, and develop a skilled health workforce to ensure that all Africans benefit from common strides in health security," Shilumani said.

Appreciating China's commitment to creating a high-level, mutually beneficial partnership with Africa, Shilumani said China's investments in Africa spur not only economic growth but also create the foundation needed for sustainable health and wellness across generations.

She said in the spirit of the all-weather friendship between China and Africa, Africa CDC is committed to working hand in hand with our Chinese counterparts to advance innovations in laboratory infrastructure and disease prevention.

"We have enjoyed tremendous value in China's strategic support in genomics training and technical capacity building, which aligns with Africa CDC's commitment to strengthening its scientific foundations," the director said.

She noted that Africa CDC is particularly eager to expand its partnerships with China through the FOCAC platform to bolster disease surveillance and advance its health networks across the continent.

"As we face emerging infectious diseases, food insecurity, and the health impacts of climate change, it is through such collaboration that we can forge a path to stability and self-reliance in Africa's healthcare landscape," she said.

Khalid Boudali, presiding officer of the Economic, Social, and Cultural Council of the AU, also said China's partnership with Africa offers an opportunity to adopt governance practices that empower Africa's people and institutions.

Boudali described the "Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era" as a visionary roadmap toward building a resilient China-Africa community, strengthened by their shared destinies.

Appreciating China's commitment to promoting Africa's agenda in the United Nations Security Council, Boudali said China's advocacy for reform within the United Nations Security Council to redress historical imbalances, enhancing Africa's representation is a position Africa deeply values and will champion alongside China.

