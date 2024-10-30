Experts, officials say China-Africa cooperation drives sustainable growth

Xinhua) 10:08, October 30, 2024

NAIROBI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kenya on Tuesday hosted the 21st China Lecture Series, a forum where participants underscored the mutual benefits of China-Africa cooperation in advancing sustainable development through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, pointed out that Africa could draw valuable insights from China's modernization path, as both face similar development challenges and can benefit from shared solutions.

Under the theme "Chinese Modernization and China-Africa High-quality Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative," the event was organized by the Nairobi-based pan-African think tank the Africa Policy Institute in partnership with the China-Africa Institute and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

"China's commitment to high-quality development within the BRI emphasizes sustainability and long-term capacity building, aligning well with Africa's agenda for sustainable growth and development," Mwencha said.

He added that Chinese investments across Africa have already spurred a wave of infrastructure development to enhance regional connectivity, trade, and integration.

The forum brought together government officials from China and Africa, diplomats, representatives of the United Nations and its agencies, the African Union, think tanks, and scholars to deepen understanding of China-Africa cooperation in a multilateral world.

Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle spoke of a new era of self-strengthening and solidarity across Africa. According to him, the African continent is experiencing a flowing tide of solidarity and self-strengthening, with its international influence continuing to grow.

Abdulle added that Africa is now forging ahead with the development of free trade zones, accelerating industrialization and modernization, and heading toward the bright future envisioned in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Abdulle's remarks echoed the forum's overall focus on building a brighter, interconnected future for both Africa and China.

Zhou Yunfan with the China-Africa Institute at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said that modernization is an inalienable right of all countries and also a common task for China and African countries after independence in the pursuit of national development and the well-being of their people. She added that China and many African countries have been exploring modernization paths suited to their national conditions.

Kenneth Ombongi, associate dean of research and postgraduate studies at the University of Nairobi, said that future China-Africa cooperation should concentrate on initiatives that prioritize skills and knowledge transfer.

Peter Kagwanja, president and chief executive officer of the Africa Policy Institute, stressed the historical bonds that have fostered the deep-rooted China-Africa partnership. Kagwanja noted that in their pursuit of economic development and national rejuvenation, both regions have been supporting and helping each other, as well as increasing the scope of cooperation.

