Africa to unlock its textile potential

October 26, 2024 China Daily

Owing to its advanced technology, platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative and the deepening relationship, China could help Africa unlock the potential of its textile and apparel sector.

According to experts who spoke at the 2024 Sino-Africa International Symposium on Textile and Apparel held in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on Thursday, the textile and apparel industry can drive Africa's industrialization and create the millions of jobs that the continent needs.

Aouraghe Mohamed Amine, an associate professor from Morocco at Quanzhou Normal University in East China's Fujian province, said while Africa has abundant human and natural resources, China boasts the best technology globally and is making high-end textile products, which can be applied to many sectors.

"Right now, China is leading the textile field. So that's why Morocco is expected to have a hand from China, especially in the textile field," he said.

Amine said textiles have a wide range of applications from the medical field, aerospace, aircraft, automotive, apparel and geotextile.

Yan Jinjiang, industrial development officer of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, said Africa has the potential to become a leader in sustainable textiles.

He said the opportunities for recycled products, the establishment of industrial parks, and advanced technologies from other countries could help the continent unlock its potential.

Openness and revolution

Sun Ruizhe, the president of China National Textile and Apparel Council, invited African academia and industry leaders to visit China and experience firsthand the spirit of openness and revolution that drives the Chinese textile sector.

He said since the beginning of reforms and opening-up, China has leveraged global textile resources to build a comprehensive, stable and competitive industrial system.

Sun said China has also shared its advanced manufacturing capability and industrial innovations with the international market.

Liu Chenggong, Party secretary of Donghua University in Shanghai, said the development of the textile industry is a precursor to a country's industrialization, adding that industrialization is key to achieving modernization.

He said the 2.8 billion people of China and Africa should work hand-in-hand on the journey to modernization, as emphasized by President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in September.

Liu said Morocco has implemented active industrial policies, optimized the business environment and attracted foreign investment.

This is in addition to consolidating its industrial foundation and expanding international trade, achieving remarkable success in promoting the development of manufacturing industries, including the textile and apparel industry.

"Donghua University is willing to take this forum as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Moroccan Textile and Apparel Industry Association and the School of Textile and Clothing Industries," he said.

