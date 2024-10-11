African students pursue dreams, build future in China

Xinhua) 16:09, October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The memory of the first time she saw the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), stretching across the vast African plains, still lingered vividly in Mercy Nyaruiru Mburu's mind.

The thrill and awe she felt that day in 2018 were unforgettable. "It was magnificent and I was deeply impressed," she recalled.

Today, 26-year-old Mburu is pursuing a master's degree in traffic and transportation at Beijing Jiaotong University, inspired by the very railway that ignited her passion for infrastructure and innovation.

The Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi SGR has been a catalyst for transformation in Kenya since its launch in 2017. It has been operating seamlessly for over seven years, ferrying millions of passengers and thousands of tonnes of goods, and contributing significantly to Kenya's socio-economic growth.

"For me, the railway represents growth, friendship and togetherness. It brings the much-needed convenience in public and cargo transportation to Kenyan people and serves as an example of China-Africa cooperation," said Mburu.

"Kenya has much potential for roads, railways and subways and we need expertise to develop skills. I will return to Kenya and use what I learned to help my country get to where we want to be," Mburu added when discussing her plan after graduation.

As China continues to rise as a global hub for education and innovation, it has also become a land of opportunity for students from across Africa to chase their dreams, and Mburu is one of them.

The increase in scholarships and educational opportunities for African students in China has enabled thousands of young Africans to gain advanced skills and knowledge in fields like engineering, medicine, and environmental science, said Rodrigue Tene Taling, executive director of the Center for African Films and TV under the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"This has not only empowered these individuals but has also created a new generation of African professionals who are equipped to drive progress in their home countries. Moreover, these academic exchanges have facilitated cultural understanding and fostered long-term relationships between African and Chinese scholars, which are essential for sustainable cooperation," Taling said.

In a new move, an initiative for China-Africa cooperation in education was also launched during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), calling for reinforcing educational collaboration and jointly promoting educational modernization.

For years, China has opened doors for African students to pursue higher education in fields that directly benefit their home countries. Many students, like Mburu, are gaining expertise in sectors such as engineering, agriculture, and healthcare -- areas where China has offered substantial technical assistance to Africa.

Onodu Onyebuchi Emmanuel, 25, began his studies at Changchun University of Chinese Medicine in northeast China's Jilin Province in 2016.

Hailing from Nigeria, Emmanuel has witnessed the selfless dedication and professionalism of the Chinese medical teams sent to his country.

"I know the practice has been going on for decades. The team members leave their homes and travel so far to help treat the people of Africa, improving local healthcare and saving countless lives. It's truly remarkable," he said.

After eight years of study in China, he is now a young medical intern at Jilin Provincial People's Hospital in Changchun, where his attentive care for patients has earned their deep gratitude.

"As cooperation between our two countries deepens, I hope our people can gain access to traditional Chinese medicine and benefit from it. I will help promote the spread of traditional Chinese medicine in Africa," said Emmanuel.

Inspired by the late legendary Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice," Gatera Anicet from Rwanda is determined to contribute to solving Africa's food problem.

"I want to be Africa's Yuan Longping," said the 31-year-old doctoral student studying at Anhui Agricultural University in eastern Anhui Province.

"In China, people have easy access to crops like rice, corn and sweet potato, but crops are expensive in Rwanda," said Anicet, adding that he aims to develop more heat-resistant varieties for his motherland, a landlocked African country struggling with food shortages.

In order to achieve his ambitious goal, Anicet concentrates on learning food crop cultivation techniques in China.

"I want to establish an agricultural research institute in Rwanda to develop high-yield corn varieties and train more agricultural professionals," Anicet said.

"China's development shows us that we can overcome poverty and backwardness. Hopefully, one day, Africa will achieve food self-sufficiency and abundant harvests," Anicet added.

