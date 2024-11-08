China, AU pledge to deepen strategic cooperation under FOCAC framework

Xinhua) 09:18, November 08, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the African Union (AU) have pledged to further deepen their strategic cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The pledge was made Wednesday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, during a seminar where Chinese and AU officials and experts discussed "jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era."

Speaking at the event, Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese mission to the AU, said China and Africa need to further strengthen their cooperation, aiming at promoting the well-being of the Chinese and African people and maintaining world peace and stability.

"China and Africa should support each other and join hands to defend international fairness and justice," he said. "China will work together with Africa to uphold the principles of peaceful coexistence and safeguard their sovereignty and core interests."

The two sides discussed promoting China-Africa common development paths and jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future under the guidance of the Beijing Declaration, which was adopted in September this year.

Hu said China will work to enhance Africa's representation in the United Nations and its participation in the global governance system as part of its efforts to make the global order fairer and more equitable.

Khalid Boudali, presiding officer of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the AU, said China's partnership with Africa offers an opportunity to adopt governance practices that empower Africa's people and institutions.

Recalling that the recent FOCAC summit outlined a roadmap toward a resilient and unified China-Africa community with a shared future, aiming at alleviating poverty, promoting cultural exchanges and ensuring food security, Boudali said China-Africa cooperation is on the right track.

"We are confident in China as a steadfast ally in Africa's pursuit of self-sustained growth, connectivity, and prosperity," Boudali said.

He said the AU looks forward to China's unreserved support to fully realize the African Peace and Security Architecture and achieve its goal of "Silencing the guns" in Africa in the coming years.

During the event, Chinese and African experts presented a bunch of papers on ways of boosting China-Africa cooperation, with special emphasis on national governance, industrialization, peace and security, and agricultural modernization.

