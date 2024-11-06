China-Africa-UNIDO Center of Excellence opens in Ethiopia to advance Africa's development

Nov. 5

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China, Ethiopia and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) launched a center of excellence in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to promote sustainable industrialization, agricultural modernization and skills development in Africa.

The center of excellence, hosted inside the premises of the Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute in the Ethiopian capital, was launched on Monday in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials, Chinese diplomats and senior UNIDO officials, among others.

UNIDO Director General Gerd Muller said the center "will bring new technologies in agricultural technology, renewable energy and digitalization to Ethiopia and all of Africa."

Commending the strong partnership among China, UNIDO and the Ethiopian government in realizing the joint development initiative within a short timeframe, the UNIDO chief said the center will contribute to the success of joint efforts in driving development and eliminating hunger across the African continent.

The China-Africa-UNIDO Center of Excellence is expected to streamline the transfer of technology and skills among partners to advance Africa's development.

The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia said that with joint efforts of all relevant parties, the center of excellence will play a positive role in cultivating more talents and transferring technology to Ethiopia and other African countries.

