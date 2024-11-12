China wins applause for peace support operations in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- African Union (AU) and Ethiopian officials have commended China's "unwavering support and role" in helping realize peace and security across Africa.

China has been Africa's steadfast supporter through participating in conflict prevention, mediation and peace operations across the continent, Frederic Gateretse-Ngoga, a senior advisor at the AU Commission, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"China has been supporting peace operations in Africa in conflict prevention and mediation as well as advancing the continent's security agenda at the UN Security Council," said Ngoga, highlighting China's financial, logistic and equipment support for the AU-led peace operations in Africa.

According to the official, the AU and the United Nations have recently endorsed a joint AU-UN roadmap on peace operations in Africa for which China has been one of the financers in line with its policy of supporting AU peacekeeping operations.

Ngoga said that the AU is keen to collaborate with China in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber and climate security to deal with new and emerging threats based on principles such as mutual respect and shared accountability.

According to Ngoga, China's support for Africa's peace and stability emanates from its shared common vision.

For his part, Yonas Adaye, commissioner in the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, told Xinhua that China has significantly increased its personnel in UN peacekeeping operations in Africa over the past two decades.

He said that the evolving geopolitical dynamic has become fragile, and there is need for China and Africa to expand their strategic cooperation and engagement in preventive actions to deal with emerging threats.

The commissioner said China could help African countries protect and utilize their rich natural resources through applying advanced technologies such as cybersecurity and AI to avert possible attacks on computer systems.

"Globally, China is well advanced in AI and cybersecurity, and its cooperation with Africa in this sector would be extremely important to bring about an inclusive and holistic development in Africa," Adaye said.

China established or elevated its strategic partnerships with many African countries during the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

