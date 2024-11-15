Chinese telecom companies eye African market at Africa Tech Festival 2024

CAPE TOWN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom companies, showcasing innovative technologies and products at the Africa Tech Festival 2024 in South Africa, have set ambitious goals to expand their footprint in the rapidly growing African market.

Held from Nov. 12 to 14 at Cape Town International Convention Center in the country's legislative capital, the festival -- Africa's largest and most influential telecom and technology event -- attracted 15,000 attendees, over 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers from across the continent and beyond.

According to its organizers, the event offered a "360-degree view" of how technological innovation and strategic shifts are reshaping key sectors, while also serving as a platform to explore the transformative impact of technology across Africa's diverse industries.

South African Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Solly Malatsi called for united efforts to advance Africa's digital future at the festival's official opening ceremony on Tuesday. He noted the digital era has unlocked opportunities for growth and inclusion across Africa, paving new pathways for economic and social progress.

This year's Africa Tech Festival also highlighted the growing role of international players in Africa's tech ecosystem, including major Chinese telecom companies increasingly expanding their presence in the region.

China's Inspur Communication Information System Co., Ltd., exhibiting for the first time at AfricaCom, one of the festival's anchor events, expressed optimism about its growth potential in Africa. The company's sub-Saharan Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sky Sun told Xinhua: "We aim to attract more customers not only locally but across sub-Saharan Africa."

"While regions like Asia and Europe may be more advanced, we have made significant strides in the African market and continue to experience growth," he said. "Additionally, we have been actively engaging with our telecom customers in the sector, and we are seeing positive progress."

China Unicom Global in the African Region CEO Yao Siyang underscored his company's commitment to expanding presence in the African market, marking its fourth exhibition at the event.

"We are happy to be part of this event and to bring our smart solutions to local customers in Africa, where we see significant growth potential in the telecommunications sector and beyond. There is a lot of opportunity here, and we see a lot of newcomers come to the continent to expand their businesses. We are also proud we can have the chance to connect and meet people at this event," Yao said.

International Sales Manager of China's Chengdu Qianhong Communication Co., Ltd. Jack Lu also expressed the company's desire to deepen partnerships with African telecom operators. "We hope to provide deeper cooperation for South African telecommunications operators. The world's future is Africa," he said.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor also made its debut at the AfricaCom exhibition. "Africa is a market with great potential, and we have very strong confidence in South Africa and the entire African market," Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa, told Xinhua.

According to him, Honor's sales in South Africa surged by more than 600 percent last year and grew by over 200 percent this year. "Honor already ranks second in the South African contract phone market, and we are confident that Honor will become the brand with the largest market share in South Africa's contract phone market in the next three to five years," Zhou said.

As a Chinese company creating over 300 jobs in South Africa annually, Honor aims to be a bridge for cooperation between China and South Africa, he said. "We want to help South African users accelerate the process of embracing the digital age."

