Navies of China, Gulf of Guinea countries to discuss maritime security

December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Delegates from the navies of China and 19 Gulf of Guinea countries will discuss maritime security at a symposium in Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Monday.

The symposium, the second of its kind, is held to implement the consensus reached at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as well as to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and a maritime community with a shared future, the statement said.

The event seeks to deepen China-Africa friendly cooperation, jointly address maritime security threats and challenges, and safeguard regional peace and stability, it said.

The first symposium was held in 2022 via video link.

