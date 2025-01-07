Chinese FM begins Africa visit, reaffirms strong China-Africa ties
WINDHOEK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese foreign minister's first overseas trip of the year has always been to Africa, a longstanding tradition and a distinctive hallmark of China's diplomacy, consistently upheld for 35 years without wavering, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Namibian President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after arriving in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, to start his first overseas trip in the new year.
This tradition stems from the deep and enduring friendship between China and Africa, he said, noting that whether during their struggle for national independence and liberation or in the pursuit of common development through mutually beneficial cooperation, China and Africa have always understood, trusted, supported and helped each other.
By maintaining the tradition of beginning the year with an Africa visit, China aims to send a message to the world that regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape, China remains Africa's most reliable friend, its most steadfast partner in pursuing development and revitalization, and the strongest supporter of Africa on the global stage, Wang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Stronger Africa to make greater contribution to world peace, development: spokesperson
- Commentary: China-Africa cooperation sets stellar example for advancing shared prosperity
- Chinese FM to visit Namibia, Republic of Congo, Chad, Nigeria
- China-made mining roadheader to be exported to Africa for the first time
- Zoom Africa: "Made in Africa, Used for Africa" leads China-Africa medicine cooperation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.