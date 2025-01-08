China to join hands with Africa to promote eco-friendly modernization: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:51, January 08, 2025

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will work with African countries to build the "Africa Solar Belt" program and help Africa truly embark on the path of green and low-carbon development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, spoke to reporters after meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

When asked about how China and Africa jointly address climate change, Wang said that President Sassou's high attention to the issue of climate change reflects the foresight of African leaders, adding that China has always supported Africa in achieving green development as the installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants built jointly has exceeded 1.5 GW, lighting up thousands of homes across the continent.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed that China and Africa should jointly advance modernization that is eco-friendly, which is the common goal of both sides and one of the key tasks of this visit, Wang said.

He said that China will implement the Partnership Action for Green Development, and work with African countries to carry out clean energy projects proposed at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

China will join hands with Africa to promote international climate governance, Wang said.

Noting that fair and common but differentiated responsibilities should be adhered to, Wang called on developed countries to face up to their historical responsibilities, earnestly fulfill their obligations, and provide financial, technical and capacity-building support to developing countries, especially African countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)