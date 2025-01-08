China, Republic of Congo to set example for all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 13:25, January 08, 2025

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Yangzi)

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of the Congo agreed to set an example for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks after meeting with the President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Stressing that China and the Republic of the Congo have reached a broad consensus on strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership and deepening China-Africa cooperation, Wang said that both sides agreed to continue solidifying their strong and unwavering friendship and to stand firmly together on issues concerning each other's core interests such as sovereignty, security and development.

By exchanging governance experience and pursuing development paths suited to their respective national conditions, the two countries aim to join hands to advance modernization, Wang added.

Wang noted that both sides also agreed to remain at the forefront of China-Africa friendship. Following the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Sassou, the two countries will accelerate the building of a high-level China-Congo community with a shared future, setting an example for the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Wang added.

He said both sides also agreed to continue to bolster the influence of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which marks its 25th anniversary this year. As co-chairs of the forum, the two sides will focus on the "Ten Partnership Actions," jointly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, and outline a clear "timetable" and "roadmap" for the forum's development over the next three years, Wang added.

Noting that both sides agreed to continue upholding international fairness and justice, Wang said that the Chinese side appreciates the Republic of the Congo's unique role in international affairs and is willing to work closely with the country to support Africa in achieving peace and stability, addressing "climate injustice," advocating for a balanced and orderly multipolar world, and promoting inclusive economic globalization, so as to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

