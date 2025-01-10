China willing to build all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in new era -- FM

Xinhua) 13:24, January 10, 2025

ABUJA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Africa for the Global Security Initiative to take root on the continent and jointly build a peaceful and secure modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.

China stands ready to work hand in hand with Africa to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, he added.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar.

