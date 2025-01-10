Home>>
China firmly supports Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems -- FM
(Xinhua) 13:25, January 10, 2025
ABUJA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will firmly support Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.
The African people are the true masters of the African continent, and have the wisdom, ability and right to solve their own problems, he added.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Green development "another highlight of China-Africa cooperation": spokesperson
- Chinese FM's visit to Africa illustrates strong China-Africa bond: Zimbabwean expert
- China, Republic of Congo to implement FOCAC outcomes for closer cooperation
- China to join hands with Africa to promote eco-friendly modernization: Chinese FM
- President of Republic of Congo meets Chinese FM to strengthen bilateral ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.