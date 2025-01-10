China firmly supports Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems -- FM

Xinhua) 13:25, January 10, 2025

ABUJA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will firmly support Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday.

The African people are the true masters of the African continent, and have the wisdom, ability and right to solve their own problems, he added.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)