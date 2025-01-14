Chinese FM's Africa visit enhances all-weather friendship: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:30, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Africa visit was a complete success, strengthening the China-Africa all-weather friendship and demonstrating the firm resolve of China and Africa to jointly respond to the rapid changes in today's world, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Wang's recent trip took him to four African countries, namely Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria. The visit continued the 35-year-long tradition of a Chinese foreign minister visiting Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of a year.

At a regular press conference, spokesperson Guo Jiakun provided more details on the visit.

"The visit was a complete success," Guo said, adding that a series of new consensuses and results were achieved on implementing the six proposals and 10 partnership actions proposed by the Chinese president at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Guo said that the global situation is ever-changing, but the original commitment of China and Africa to treat each other as equals and support each other is as firm as the rock.

African leaders who met with Foreign Minister Wang reaffirmed commitment to the one-China principle. They expressed sympathies over the earthquake in China's Xizang, he said.

The visit has achieved tangible outcomes, promoted cooperation between China and Africa across various fields, and fostered broad consensus in areas such as inter-civilization exchanges, green development and agricultural cooperation.

The visit also contributed to China-Africa all-round coordination and stronger joint efforts to redress the historical injustices to Africa, promote solidarity and prosperity of the Global South and build a just and equitable global governance system.

"China and Africa are on the forefront in building a community with a shared future for mankind and will become a shining example of this endeavor," Guo said.

