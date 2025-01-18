The MND: Development and construction of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship targets no specific entity

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: The first Type 076 amphibious assault ship PLANS Sichuan had its launching and commissioning ceremony recently in Shanghai, which received wide media coverage around the world. According to media of the Taiwan region, the ship has astonishing capabilities for three-dimensional landing operations, and the deployment of the ship would be the most dangerous moment for Taiwan. Some foreign news outlets also claimed that the ship will break regional balance of military power and bring unstable factors. What's your comment?

Wu Qian: It is a common practice for countries around the world to develop weapons and equipment in accordance with their national defense requirements. China's independent development and construction of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship is a normal arrangement consistent with China's national security needs and the overall development of the PLA Navy. The goal is to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and better protect peace and stability in the region and beyond. The vessel is a new-type amphibious assault ship independently developed by China. It applies electromagnetic catapult and arresting technology, and can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious equipment. The ship has strong capabilities for amphibious and far-seas operations. After its launching, the ship will conduct equipment adjustments, mooring trials and sea trials.

China stays committed to the path of peaceful development and a defense policy that is defensive in nature. The launching of the ship is a normal arrangement in the development of the PLA Navy. It is not targeted at any specific entity, region or country.

