China in Melodies | Legends of Foshan Kung Fu
(People's Daily Online) 10:47, January 15, 2025
Join host Sirerol Gonzalez Noel, a Spanish video blogger, as he visits one of the homes of Kung Fu, Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. Watch as he meets hidden martial arts masters and explores the spirit of Foshan, where cultural heritage meets martial virtues, and the enduring Lingnan culture continues its melodic legacy.
In the melodies of Foshan, the spirit of perseverance lives on forever!
