Shaolin Temple in Zambia hosts first-ever African Kung Fu games

Xinhua) 15:54, June 26, 2023

LUSAKA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Shaolin Temple in Zambia has organized the first-ever African Shaolin Kung Fu Games and other activities aimed at promoting the sport on the African continent and promoting cultural exchanges.

The six-day event, which started on June 21 and ends on June 26 at the Shaolin Cultural Center in Zambia, has attracted over 150 contestants from 23 African countries and regions, while Abbot of the Shaolin Temple in China, Grand Monk Shi Yongxin, has come with a monk group to carry out cultural exchange activities.

The activities began with the first-ever Shaolin Kung Fu ranking system and test training class and was followed by lectures on the Shaolin phenomenon, as well as a grading awarding ceremony.

This was followed by Shaolin Kung Fu competition in which competitors from African countries showcased their skills.

Konate Yaya, a 30-year-old from Cote d'Ivoire, commended the organizers, saying the event will go a long way in promoting Kung Fu in Africa.

"This tournament is very good because it is the first one and also the temple is the first one in Africa. We are honored that there is a country in Africa with a temple," said Yaya, who started Kung Fu training seven years ago.

Yaya, who started Kung Fu in order to keep fit, added that he has learned that Kung Fu is not just about fighting, but also getting lessons on life, family, how to treat other people and how to be self-disciplined.

Stanley Banda, a 20-year-old from Zambia, said he was inspired to start Kung Fu after watching Chinese movies, and said participating in the games will build his confidence and help the sport gain popularity in other parts of Africa.

He further said the sport has helped him in building his mental capacity, fitness and self-confidence.

Gahungu Serges from Burundi said he was happy to have been given an opportunity to participate in the games, saying he learned a lot from senior competitors.

The 31-year-old, who got the inspiration to learn Kung Fu from a young age after watching Chinese movies, expressed happiness that his dream of stepping into a Shaolin Temple has become a reality.

Lacmagou Fregis Arnaud from Cameroon encouraged people from different parts of Africa to start learning Kung Fu, and commended the organizers of the event, as it allowed people to see at close range the Kung Fu skills they previously just watched on television.

