Inside China: Kung fu

(People's Daily App) 15:37, June 07, 2023

The fourth episode of the popular talk show "Inside China" focuses on the theme Chinese kung fu. This martial art is the gateway for many people to discover China and its culture.

If you are interested in kung fu or Chinese martial arts, you may be familiar with the popular Chinese saying that all Chinese kung fu came out of the Shaolin Temple and Shaolin kung fu is superior to any other types of kung fu. In this episode, our reporter visits the mysterious Shaolin Temple.

