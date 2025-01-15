Iran-China ties to deepen thanks to civilizational bonds: FM

Xinhua) 10:02, January 15, 2025

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran-China relations will continue to deepen, further building on their long-standing and deep-rooted civilizational bonds.

Baghaei made the remarks at a press briefing while wishing the Chinese people greater happiness and tranquility in the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is to be celebrated late this month.

In response to a question from Xinhua about bilateral ties and cooperation, he said the relations have experienced a diversified development across various fields including economic and trade, science, and tourism and cultural exchanges.

He expressed confidence that, based on solid cultural links, the two nations will constantly move forward in the development of their relations.

