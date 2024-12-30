China, Iran reaffirm commitment to peace

08:36, December 30, 2024 By Zhao Jia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, Dec 28, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Amid growing instability and uncertainty in the world, China and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to pragmatic cooperation and enhanced multilateral coordination to benefit the people of both countries while contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.

When Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday in Beijing, the two diplomats underscored the strength and resilience of the bilateral ties and pledged to make concerted efforts to navigate regional and global challenges.

The two-day visit, which began on Friday, was the first for Araghchi since he took office in August. Araghchi was also the first official of the new Iranian government, which was established in July, to come to China.

Regarding the Middle East, China and Iran have agreed that the region belongs to its people and should not serve as a battleground for major powers' rivalry or fall victim to geopolitical competition and conflicts among countries outside the region.

"The international community must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate concerns of nations in the Middle East," Wang said, urging countries to honor the choices of the people in the region while respecting their rich historical and cultural traditions.

Wang expressed hope that all parties could contribute constructively to peace and stability in the Middle East, rather than point fingers or arbitrarily impose sanctions, exert pressure, instigate confrontation, or resort to force.

The two foreign ministers also emphasized the need to address the Palestinian question by respecting and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and ending the occupation. They also stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire, full troop withdrawal, and emergency humanitarian assistance to transform the region from chaos to order.

Regarding Syria, both countries reiterated that Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity should be respected, calling for joint promotion of combating terrorism, advancing reconciliation, and facilitating the humanitarian process.

Li Shaoxian, director of the China-Arab Research Institute at Ningxia University, said: "Intervention by major powers looms large behind the Gaza conflict and drastic change in Syria, which touch the nerves of the international community. China reiterating its support for Middle East countries in rejecting external interference demonstrates its crucial role in upholding justice in international affairs."

On the Iran nuclear issue, Wang reiterated China's advocacy of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and resuming negotiations with a constructive approach, saying that Beijing opposes sanctions and coercion, and supports Iran in defending its legitimate rights and interests.

Araghchi acknowledged China's vital contribution to facilitating and preserving the JCPOA, saying that Teheran will maintain close communication with Beijing.

Developing and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China remains a priority in Iran's foreign policy, he said, pledging the country's staunch support for China's positions on its core interests.

In a signed article by Araghchi that was published by People's Daily on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister said that cooperation between the two ancient civilizations in Asia has withstood the test of time. He also highlighted the importance of the visit in shaping the "next golden 50 years" of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to advance the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation plan signed in March 2021.

China has remained Iran's largest trading partner for many years and has become an important export market for Iranian products. The two countries have inked multiple agreements and deepened Belt and Road cooperation.

Li, from the China-Arab Research Institute, said that "the long-standing partnership between China and Iran enjoys a solid foundation, and the two nations have maintained close dialogue over the years on various issues to address shared concerns".

Furthermore, it is imperative for the two nations to reinforce cooperation amid escalating tensions in the region and numerous international challenges, Li said.

Experts noted that Iran and China share common interests and concerns, not only at the bilateral and regional levels, but also on trans-regional and international platforms, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, of which both countries are member states.

During the talks, the two sides vowed to further strengthen collaboration within the SCO and BRICS to uphold common interests.

China has assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO, which Araghchi said in the article will open new opportunities for collective cooperation. He added that the two countries will work with other Global South nations and stand on the right side of history to resist unilateralism and bullying.

