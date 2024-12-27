Home>>
Iranian foreign minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:50, December 27, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China from Dec. 27 to 28 at the invitation of the Chinese side, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
