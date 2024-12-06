Iranian president, Chinese vice premier meet on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing here on Wednesday, pledging enhanced efforts to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Pezeshkian.

Zhang emphasized that Iran holds significant regional and international influence and is a key comprehensive strategic partner for China. He highlighted the successful meeting between the presidents of both countries at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, during which they provided top-level guidance for strengthening China-Iran relations.

Zhang reiterated China's firm support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and legitimate rights, expressing Beijing's readiness to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders and to promote the stable and long-term growth of China-Iran relations.

Pezeshkian, in turn, asked Zhang to convey his sincere regards to the Chinese president. He underscored Iran's strong commitment to developing its relations with China, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral ties. Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's readiness to continue mutual support, deepen practical cooperation, and promote further growth in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Also on Wednesday, Zhang held talks with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. The two officials engaged in in-depth discussions on implementing the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan.

